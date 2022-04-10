Shanghai discharges thousands of patients, boosts supplies

“It should be pointed out that China’s anti-epidemic policies are science-based and effective, and we are fully confident that Shanghai and other places in China will prevail over the new wave of the epidemic,” said Zhao.

Meanwhile, Shanghai authorities said that they have secured daily supplies for residents from online platforms, according to state-owned newspaper Global Times, following complaints about deliveries of food and other basic necessities as the lockdown enters its third week.

Residents have resorted to group buying of groceries because they are not allowed to leave their buildings. Posts circulating on social media platforms such as Weibo also show that some residents have not been able to have their food orders delivered, while others posted online that they’re running out of food.

Some people said that as soon as you go to the grocery shopping app, a day's orders are already filled.

According to the Global Times, platforms such as JD.com as well as Alibaba’s Ele.me delivery apps are working with authorities to ensure that everyone has access to vegetables, fruits and other produce.

Shanghai highlights the soaring human and economic cost of China’s “zero-COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every infected person.

Separately, Erjiefang, an area in capital Beijing, was classified as high-risk on Saturday after eight local COVID-19 infections were reported there over the past two weeks.

China is facing one of its worst local outbreaks since the pandemic began. China is still closed to international travel, even as most of the world has sought ways to live with the virus.

Caption Workers unload supplies including boxes of masks in Shanghai on Sunday, April 10, 2022. China's largest city of Shanghai will soon begin lifting lockdown in communities that report no positive cases within 14 days after another round of COVID-19 testing, authorities said Saturday. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Workers unload supplies including boxes of masks in Shanghai on Sunday, April 10, 2022. China's largest city of Shanghai will soon begin lifting lockdown in communities that report no positive cases within 14 days after another round of COVID-19 testing, authorities said Saturday. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A resident wearing a mask rests near a news stand on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A resident wearing a mask rests near a news stand on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Residents get swab tested for COVID-19 in an area where communities have been locked down on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Residents get swab tested for COVID-19 in an area where communities have been locked down on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Visitors wearing masks take photos with art works at the 798 art district where access is controlled due to pandemic measures on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Visitors wearing masks take photos with art works at the 798 art district where access is controlled due to pandemic measures on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A medical worker conducts COVID-19 tests for residents after a confirmed case was found in the community on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Shanghai. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si Caption A medical worker conducts COVID-19 tests for residents after a confirmed case was found in the community on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Shanghai. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si

Caption A medical worker conducts COVID-19 tests for residents after a confirmed case was found in the community on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Shanghai. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si Caption A medical worker conducts COVID-19 tests for residents after a confirmed case was found in the community on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Shanghai. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si

Caption Medical workers conduct COVID-19 tests for residents after a confirmed case was found in the community on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Shanghai. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si Caption Medical workers conduct COVID-19 tests for residents after a confirmed case was found in the community on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Shanghai. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si

Caption A man peers out from a check point for a community under lock down on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A man peers out from a check point for a community under lock down on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan