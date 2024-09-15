Shanghai cancels hundreds of flights as Typhoon Bebinca draws near

Typhoon Bebinca is currently a few hundred kilometers away from the coast.

The typhoon's winds are expected to reach 151 km (94 miles) per hour by Sunday night, according to the China Meteorological Administration, which has categorized it as a strong typhoon.

State media reported that 9,318 people had been evacuated from one district in Shanghai. Meanwhile, in the nearby city of Zhoushan, restaurants, supermarkets and shops shut down early for the day, and public transportation services were halted.

The storm is expected to bring up to 10 inches (254 millimeters) of rain in parts of the eastern coast that will be hardest hit, according to state media.