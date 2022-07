Shanghai, Beijing order new round of mass COVID-19 testing

Enforcement in China's capital has been far milder than in Shanghai, although officials continue to require regular testing and prevention measures.

In the northern city of Xi’an, whose 13 million residents endured one of China’s strictest lockdowns over the winter, restaurants have been restricted to takeout only and public entertainment spots closed for a week starting Wednesday.

A notice on the city government's website said the measures were only temporary and intended to prevent the chance of a renewed outbreak. It said supermarkets, offices, public transport and other facilities are continuing to operate as normal, with routine screening including temperature checks and people being required to show an app proving they are free of infection.

The gambling hub of Macao has meanwhile locked down the famed Grand Lisboa Hotel after cases were discovered there. More than a dozen residential and commercial centers in the Chinese special autonomous region of about 650,000 people have been designated as “red zones," with access restricted almost exclusively to emergency workers.

Authorities have ordered most establishments to close with the exception of casinos, which are Macao’s main revenue generator and among the city’s largest employers.

City residents will have to undergo three citywide COVID-19 tests this week. The local outbreak is Macao's largest since the pandemic began, with more than 900 infections reported since mid-June.

Neighboring Hong Kong has also seen a rising trend of coronavirus infections since mid-June. In the past seven days, daily infections reported averaged about 2,000 a day.

The city's new leader, John Lee, said Wednesday that Hong Kong must not “lie flat” when it comes to COVID-19, rejecting the “living with the coronavirus” mentality that most of the world has adopted.

His comments echo the sentiments of Chinese authorities, who have stuck with their "zero-COVID" policy that has become closely identified with President and head of the ruling Communist Party Xi Jinping.

However, Lee has said that Hong Kong authorities are exploring options, including shortening the duration of mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers. Currently, travelers must test negative for COVID-19 before flying and quarantine for seven days in designated hotels upon arrival.

The city, once known as a bustling business hub and international financial center, has seen tourism and business travel crippled by its tough entry restrictions.

The strict measures have remained in place despite relatively low numbers of cases and the serious negative effects on China's economy and global supply chains.

The World Health Organization recently called the policy unsustainable, a view Chinese officials rejected outright even while they say they hope to minimize the impact.

While China's borders remain largely closed, cutting off both visitors from abroad and outbound tourism, officials have cautiously increased flights from some foreign countries, most recently Russia.

Mainland China reported 353 cases of domestic transmission on Wednesday, 241 of them asymptomatic.

Shanghai announced just 24 cases over the past 24 hours, and Beijing five. Anhui announced 222 cases in what appears to be the latest cluster, prompting the inland province to order mass testing and travel restrictions in Si county, where the bulk of cases have been reported.

Combined Shape Caption People wearing face masks stand in line for COVID-19 tests at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Residents of parts of Shanghai and Beijing have been ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases in the two cities, while additional restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong, Macao and other cities. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Combined Shape Caption People wearing face masks stand in line for COVID-19 tests at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Residents of parts of Shanghai and Beijing have been ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases in the two cities, while additional restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong, Macao and other cities. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Combined Shape Caption A worker wearing a protective suit waits to administer a COVID-19 test at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Residents of parts of Shanghai and Beijing have been ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases in the two cities, while additional restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong, Macao and other cities. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Combined Shape Caption A worker wearing a protective suit waits to administer a COVID-19 test at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Residents of parts of Shanghai and Beijing have been ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases in the two cities, while additional restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong, Macao and other cities. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Combined Shape Caption A maintenance worker wearing a face mask pulls a cart along a street in Beijing, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Residents of parts of Shanghai and Beijing have been ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases in the two cities, while additional restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong, Macao and other cities. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Combined Shape Caption A maintenance worker wearing a face mask pulls a cart along a street in Beijing, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Residents of parts of Shanghai and Beijing have been ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases in the two cities, while additional restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong, Macao and other cities. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Combined Shape Caption A worker wearing protective clothing stands outside a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Residents of parts of Shanghai and Beijing have been ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases in the two cities, while additional restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong, Macao and other cities. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Combined Shape Caption A worker wearing protective clothing stands outside a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Residents of parts of Shanghai and Beijing have been ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases in the two cities, while additional restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong, Macao and other cities. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Combined Shape Caption Women wearing face masks look at a smartphone as they stand on a street corner in Beijing, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Residents of parts of Shanghai and Beijing have been ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases in the two cities, while additional restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong, Macao and other cities. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Combined Shape Caption Women wearing face masks look at a smartphone as they stand on a street corner in Beijing, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Residents of parts of Shanghai and Beijing have been ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases in the two cities, while additional restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong, Macao and other cities. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Combined Shape Caption A woman wearing a mask tries to take photos for children as they play on the lawn, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption A woman wearing a mask tries to take photos for children as they play on the lawn, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption A woman wearing a mask walks past plastic flower decorations, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption A woman wearing a mask walks past plastic flower decorations, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption A woman wearing a mask walks past images of door guardians outside a restaurant, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption A woman wearing a mask walks past images of door guardians outside a restaurant, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption A resident wearing a mask uses his phone to pay for groceries, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption A resident wearing a mask uses his phone to pay for groceries, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption A restaurant worker hands over take-out orders to a delivery man outside a restaurant, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption A restaurant worker hands over take-out orders to a delivery man outside a restaurant, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption A woman helps a child with her bike on the street, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption A woman helps a child with her bike on the street, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan