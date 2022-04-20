Shanghai allows 4 million out of homes as virus rules ease

On Wednesday, the government reported 19,927 new cases in China's mainland, all but 2,761 of which had no symptoms. Shanghai accounted for 95% of the total, or 18,902 cases, of which only 2,495 had symptoms.

The government reported 26,760 people who tested positive but had no symptoms were released on Wednesday from observation. That included 25,411 in Shanghai, where some residents of quarantine centers have complained they are unsanitary.

Other major industrial and trading centers including Changchun, Jilin and Shenyang in the northeast, the port of Tianjin east of Beijing and Shenzhen and Guangzhou in the south have shut down businesses, imposed travel restrictions or told told residents to stay home.

That forced global automakers and other manufacturers to reduce or stop production because their suppliers couldn’t deliver.

Volkswagen AG announced this week its Changchun factory resumed production and the automaker was considering when its Shanghai facility would reopen. BMW AG said its factory in Shenyang reopened.

Under the latest changes, the status of areas with more than 4 million people shifted from closed to controlled, said Wu, the health official. He some are not allowed to leave their neighborhoods and large gatherings were prohibited.