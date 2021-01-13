Shakira sells music publishing rights to UK company

“Being a songwriter is an accomplishment that I consider equal to and perhaps even greater than being a singer and an artist. At 8 years old — long before I sang — I wrote to make sense of the world. Each song is a reflection of the person I was at the time that I wrote it, but once a song is out in the world, it belongs not only to me but to those who appreciate it as well,” Shakira said in a statement. “I’m humbled that songwriting has given me the privilege of communicating with others, of being a part of something bigger than myself.”

The announcement of Hipgnosis acquiring Shakira’s catalog comes a week after the company purchased a 50% stake in Neil Young's music. Last month, Bob Dylan said he sold his publishing rights of more than 600 songs to Universal Music Publishing Group.