Sha'Carri breezes through opening round at first-ever Olympics race, wins 100 heat in 10.94 seconds

Sha’Carri Richardson blazed through a no-fuss opening round in the 100 meters, winning her first-ever race at the Olympics in 10.94 seconds to easily qualify for the semifinals

By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
33 minutes ago
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sha'Carri Richardson blazed through a no-fuss opening round in the 100 meters Friday, winning her first-ever race at the Olympics in 10.94 seconds to easily qualify for the semifinals.

The American captured the first of eight first-round races on the opening day of track action at a jam-packed Stade de France.

Unlike Olympic trials earlier this month, Richardson got off to a nice start, kicked into overdrive and cruised into the finish, tapping her chest with her hands as she crossed the line.

She'll race in the semifinals Saturday night, and if she advances there, she'll go for gold a few hours later.

