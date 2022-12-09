journal-news logo
X

SF Conservatory buys Askonas Holt representation agency

Nation & World
46 minutes ago
The San Francisco Conservatory added a major classical music agency to its commercial businesses, acquiring London-based Askonas Holt

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Conservatory added a major classical music agency to its commercial businesses, announcing Friday it was acquiring London-based Askonas Holt.

Askonas' clients includes conductors Daniel Barenboim, Myung-Whun Chung, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Simon Rattle, Nathalie Stutzmann and Michael Tilson Thomas; sopranos Angel Blue and Eva-Maria Westbroek; mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato; tenors Marcelo Álvarez and Ian Bostridge; and composers Thomas Adès and George Benjamin.

The conservatory purchased Opus 3 artists in October 2020 and added the record label Pentatone Music this past May.

Donagh Collins, Askonas' CEO since 2014, will become CEO of both agencies and join the conservatory trustees' committee on business and corporate alliances. Conservatory president David Stull is chairman of the alliance of the various organizations.

In Other News
1
Wall Street drifts as US inflation slows but remains hot
2
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent
3
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
4
Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner says Putin must face tribunal
5
Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back faces sentencing
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top