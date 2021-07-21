Sex Pistols singer calls TV show 'nonsense' in songs dispute

He said his erstwhile bandmates were demanding “that I agree to sign over the rights to a drama documentary that I am not allowed any access to.”

“To me that smacks of some kind of slave labor,” he said.

“Pistol” is being made for Disney subsidiary FX and is directed by Danny Boyle, the Academy Award-winning director of “Trainspotting” and “Slumdog Millionaire.”

Formed in London in 1975, the Sex Pistols energized and scandalized the British music scene with songs such as “God Save the Queen” and “Anarchy in the U.K.”

The band split up in 1978 after releasing one album, and bassist Sid Vicious died the following year. The surviving members have reunited for several concerts, most recently in 2008.

Cook said Tuesday that his and Jones' legal action against Lydon meant the Sex Pistols were probably “gone for good.”

Lydon has previously claimed Jones painted him in a bad light in his book, and has called the TV series “disrespectful.”

“This is my life here. This is my history,” he said Wednesday. “I didn’t write these songs (for them) to be given off to nonsense.”

John Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten, arrives at the Hight Court Rolls Building in London, to give evidence in a hearing between two former Sex Pistols band members and the band frontman over the use of their songs in a television series, Wednesday July 21, 2021. Drummer Paul Cook and the band's former guitarist, Steve Jones, are suing the Pistols' former lead singer to allow their songs to be used in a TV series. (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Credit: Ian West