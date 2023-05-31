Sevilla wins Europa League again at Mourinho's expense as Montiel clinches another penalty shootout

As Sevilla players celebrated on the field, Mourinho kept his calm.

Paulo Dybala put Roma ahead in the 35th minute at Puskás Aréna in the Hungarian capital. It was Dybala’s fifth goal of the Europa League campaign. Gianluca Mancini sent a through ball for Dybala who netted past Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou with a left-footed low shot.

The Argentina forward had recovered from an ankle injury right in time to be declared fit for the final.

It was Dybala’s fifth goal of the Europa League, and 17th overall this season.

From the start Roma had looked a more dangerous team.

Sevilla equalized through Gianluca Mancini’s own-goal 10 minutes into the second half when he was under pressure from Youssef En-Nesyri. Captain Jesús Navas set up the goal with a cross from the right.

Navas, a 37-year-old veteran, was on the team that won Sevilla’s first Europa League title in 2006.

The score was 1-1 after 90 minutes.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP