Severino combines on 1-hitter as Yanks beat Tigers 3-0

The only other Tiger to reach against Severino was Derek Hill. Hill drew a one-out walk in the third but was thrown out trying to steal second during an at-bat to Jonathan Schoop — who ended Cole's perfect game.

Following Hill’s walk, Severino retired the final 13 hitters. He struck out the side in the sixth, getting the final out after Willi Castro pulled a ball foul to right field and ended his outing by fanning Cabrera for the second time with his slider.

Severino struck out 10, getting his 11th career double-digit strikeout game and first since also getting 10 against Detroit on Aug. 31, 2018.

Severino’s outing marked the ninth straight time a Yankee starter pitched at least six innings, their longest since also doing it in nine straight starts May 18-27, 2016. It also was the MLB-best 13th time a New York starter finished at least seven innings, one ahead of San Diego.

Michael King breezed through the eighth. Clay Holmes notched his eighth save, extending his career-high scoreless streak to 26 innings.

Detroit rookie Beau Brieske (0-5) allowed two runs on three hits in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Michael Pineda (fractured right middle finger) threw a bullpen session Saturday. … LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (sprained left ribcage) will throw a bullpen session Sunday and could begin a rehab stint if it goes well.

Yankees: DH Giancarlo Stanton went 1 for 4 after being activated off the injured list following a brief absence with a sprained right ankle.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 3.04 ERA) faces Detroit RHP Rony García (0-1, 4.70) in Sunday’s series finale.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with Anthony Rizzo (48) after hitting a solo home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Beau Brieske (63) in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo

New York Yankees relief pitcher Clay Holmes (35) throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo points to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Beau Brieske (63) in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo