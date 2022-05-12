journal-news logo
X

Severe weather causes damage in Minnesota; 1 dead in crash

A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it in two Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Coon Rapids, Minn. Severe weather brought a mix of hail, tornadoes and heavy rain to Minnesota, causing widespread power outages, flooding and dangerous traveling conditions. It was the first of two nights of stormy weather expected in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

caption arrowCaption
A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it in two Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Coon Rapids, Minn. Severe weather brought a mix of hail, tornadoes and heavy rain to Minnesota, causing widespread power outages, flooding and dangerous traveling conditions. It was the first of two nights of stormy weather expected in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where one person died in a crash that authorities say was caused by downed power lines

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where one person died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power across southern Minnesota on Thursday morning after Wednesday night's storms cut service to more than 75,000 customers.

More potentially severe weather was forecast for Thursday that could bring hail, high winds and tornadoes from the Dakotas and Minnesota into other parts of the Midwest, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Martha Rodriguez, 30, died in a crash on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota on Wednesday evening, the Minnesota State Patrol said. Storms knocked down power lines across the interstate in Nobles County and the car she was a passenger in stopped to avoid hitting the wires and was struck by a large truck.

Torrential rain flooded some streets and highways in the Twin Cities area, with several reports of vehicles stranded in the flash flooding. The soccer field at Allianz Field in St. Paul flooded, postponing Wednesday's game between Minnesota United and Colorado. The storms also brought hail larger than golf balls to Shakopee, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

Weather spotters reported several tornado sightings as the storms moved through southern Minnesota. There were no immediate reports of damage from those possible tornadoes.

Tornado warning sirens sounded across much of the Twin Cities on Wednesday night, there were no immediate reports of tornado touchdowns in the metro area.

caption arrowCaption
A vehicle drives through a flooded parking lot off of University Avenue in St. Paul, Minn., during severe weather, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

A vehicle drives through a flooded parking lot off of University Avenue in St. Paul, Minn., during severe weather, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

caption arrowCaption
A vehicle drives through a flooded parking lot off of University Avenue in St. Paul, Minn., during severe weather, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

caption arrowCaption
Allianz Field is flooded during a storm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn., was postponed due to severe weather. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

Allianz Field is flooded during a storm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn., was postponed due to severe weather. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

caption arrowCaption
Allianz Field is flooded during a storm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn., was postponed due to severe weather. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

In Other News
1
US stocks open lower as inflation remains stubbornly high
2
Crypto comes to Washington. Will the millions buy influence?
3
Biden urges world to renew COVID fight as US nears 1M deaths
4
South African firm says it may close its COVID vaccine plant
5
Finland's leaders call for NATO membership 'without delay'
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top