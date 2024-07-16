Severe storms with tornadoes whip through Midwest, cutting power to 460K

The storms then moved east into northern Illinois, including the Chicago area, which saw multiple tornado warnings, wind and drenching rain. Multiple tornadoes were reported along the line of storms that moved through the city, according to the National Weather Service.

Nearly 390,000 customers were left without power in northern Illinois alone, according to poweroutage.us.

The National Weather Service in Chicago had to take cover for a time and later reported extensive damage in the city.

A flash flood warning also was issued in the Chicago area into early Tuesday. Flooding was expected in creeks, streams, drainage ditches, streets and underpasses as rain continued Monday night.

Storms moved into Indiana and Michigan later Monday night, prompting additional alerts including multiple tornado warnings in Indiana.

