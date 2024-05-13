Severe storms blitz the US South again after one of the most active tornado periods in history

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 15 million people from Texas to Florida were under threat of severe storms and the potential for more tornadoes Monday, many of them in areas previously hit during one of the most active periods for twisters on record.

At highest risk for severe storms and tornadoes was a zone stretching from southeast Texas through much of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi and Alabama, to the Florida Panhandle, according to the national Storm Prediction Center. Some of the worst weather around midday Monday was in the Florida Panhandle, where residents were under a tornado warning in parts of Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties.