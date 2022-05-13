journal-news logo
X

Severe storms blamed for 2 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota

Live power lines and electricity poles fall into the street on Augustana University's campus on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

caption arrowCaption
Live power lines and electricity poles fall into the street on Augustana University's campus on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Nation & World
Updated 12 minutes ago
Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left two more people dead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left two more people dead.

In Minnesota, a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday and killed a passenger near Blomkest, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said. And a person died Thursday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as a result of severe weather, Mayor Paul TenHaken said, but details weren't released.

Earlier in the week, storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash — underscoring the dangers of pursuing severe weather. More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.

Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph (161 kph) in parts of South Dakota, the National Weather Service said. Due to storm damage, Sioux Falls police advised that people only travel for emergency purposes.

On Thursday, a nursing home in Salem, South Dakota, sustained extensive damage when part of the roof was torn off. Residents at the Avantara nursing home were evacuated, emergency management officials said.

The storm knocked out power to thousands of customers, including the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings. Only essential employees will be allowed on campus Friday.

On Thursday night, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem stopped in the Hamlin County community of Castlewood, where a possible tornado ripped off the roof of a school and brought down walls.

Castlewood High School sophomore Erowyn Funge lives across the street from the school. She said that worst part of the storm lasted about 30 minutes, the Argus Leader reported.

“Our table went flying off our porch. It looked completely black outside,” said Funge.

Uprooted trees, branches and debris were scattered around Castlewood. Power lines were down, including across highways leading to town.

In Minnesota's Stevens County, winds approaching 70 mph (113 kph) toppled grain silos and pushed down storage sheds near Alberta. The Minnesota State Patrol closed eastbound Interstate 94 for several hours Thursday night after overturned trucks blocked the freeway.

caption arrowCaption
Lightning illuminates inside a storm cell moving northward on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

Lightning illuminates inside a storm cell moving northward on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
Lightning illuminates inside a storm cell moving northward on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
A tree limb has fallen in front of a home on Duluth Ave. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest.(Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

A tree limb has fallen in front of a home on Duluth Ave. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest.(Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
A tree limb has fallen in front of a home on Duluth Ave. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest.(Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
Mary Jane Mercer, Sylvie Whitesel, Ruby Putzke and Lucas Kauffman play on a massive fallen tree blocking a road in their neighborhood on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

Mary Jane Mercer, Sylvie Whitesel, Ruby Putzke and Lucas Kauffman play on a massive fallen tree blocking a road in their neighborhood on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
Mary Jane Mercer, Sylvie Whitesel, Ruby Putzke and Lucas Kauffman play on a massive fallen tree blocking a road in their neighborhood on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
A broken tree is seen after severe storms on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

A broken tree is seen after severe storms on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
A broken tree is seen after severe storms on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
Abbie Pagone fills a wheelbarrow with debris after a severe storm on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

Abbie Pagone fills a wheelbarrow with debris after a severe storm on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
Abbie Pagone fills a wheelbarrow with debris after a severe storm on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
Neighbors look at storm damage in the McKennan neighborhood on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

Neighbors look at storm damage in the McKennan neighborhood on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
Neighbors look at storm damage in the McKennan neighborhood on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
Josh Ferrie Sr., Christina Ferrie and Josh Ferrie Jr. clean debris from their front yard after a fallen power line hit one of their neighbors trees on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

Josh Ferrie Sr., Christina Ferrie and Josh Ferrie Jr. clean debris from their front yard after a fallen power line hit one of their neighbors trees on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
Josh Ferrie Sr., Christina Ferrie and Josh Ferrie Jr. clean debris from their front yard after a fallen power line hit one of their neighbors trees on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
A walking path is blocked by fallen trees, pulled up at the roots, on Augustana University's campus on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

A walking path is blocked by fallen trees, pulled up at the roots, on Augustana University's campus on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
A walking path is blocked by fallen trees, pulled up at the roots, on Augustana University's campus on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
Mary Osthus walks her dogs, Max and Rudy, in front of a damaged tree that fell perfectly between her house and her neighbor's on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

Mary Osthus walks her dogs, Max and Rudy, in front of a damaged tree that fell perfectly between her house and her neighbor's on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
Mary Osthus walks her dogs, Max and Rudy, in front of a damaged tree that fell perfectly between her house and her neighbor's on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)

Credit: Erin Woodiel

Credit: Erin Woodiel

caption arrowCaption
A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it in two Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Coon Rapids, Minn. Severe weather brought a mix of hail, tornadoes and heavy rain to Minnesota, causing widespread power outages, flooding and dangerous traveling conditions. It was the first of two nights of stormy weather expected in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: David Joles

A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it in two Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Coon Rapids, Minn. Severe weather brought a mix of hail, tornadoes and heavy rain to Minnesota, causing widespread power outages, flooding and dangerous traveling conditions. It was the first of two nights of stormy weather expected in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: David Joles

caption arrowCaption
A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it in two Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Coon Rapids, Minn. Severe weather brought a mix of hail, tornadoes and heavy rain to Minnesota, causing widespread power outages, flooding and dangerous traveling conditions. It was the first of two nights of stormy weather expected in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: David Joles

Credit: David Joles

caption arrowCaption
A vehicle drives through a flooded parking lot off of University Avenue in St. Paul, Minn., during severe weather, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

A vehicle drives through a flooded parking lot off of University Avenue in St. Paul, Minn., during severe weather, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

caption arrowCaption
A vehicle drives through a flooded parking lot off of University Avenue in St. Paul, Minn., during severe weather, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

caption arrowCaption
Allianz Field is flooded during a storm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn., was postponed due to severe weather. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

Allianz Field is flooded during a storm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn., was postponed due to severe weather. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

caption arrowCaption
Allianz Field is flooded during a storm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn., was postponed due to severe weather. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

Credit: Renée Jones Schneider

In Other News
1
Stocks rise on Wall Street, still headed for 6th weekly loss
2
Agency unanimously rejects California desalination project
3
Passengers on German train overpower attacker who wounded 5
4
Israeli police beat mourners at journalist's funeral
5
Russian soldier on trial in first Ukraine war-crimes case
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top