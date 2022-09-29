BreakingNews
Blood, platelet donors sought as Hurricane Ian hits Florida, southeast US
Several people try to enter Iranian Embassy in Oslo

Nation & World
31 minutes ago
Police in Norway say several people in a violent crowd attempted to enter the Iranian Embassy in Oslo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Several people in a violent crowd attempted to enter the Iranian Embassy in Oslo, police said Thursday, with scuffles breaking out and rocks being thrown at officers. Authorities said 90 people had been detained.

A crowd had gathered outside the diplomatic mission in Oslo to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by Iran's morality police. Several were shouting, others had Kurdish flags around their shoulders. Some called for freedom for Kurdistan, women’s freedom and shouted the name of Amini.

Police in the Norwegian capital said “many people were behaving violently."

Amini was arrested for allegedly breaking headscarf rules and died on Sept. 16. The Iranian police said she died of a heart attack and wasn’t mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account. The Oslo clashes came as protests over her death spread across dozens of Iranian cities, towns and villages.

Credit: Terje Pedersen

