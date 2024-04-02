Several people are wounded in a school shooting in Helsinki and police have detained a suspect

Finnish police say a number of people were wounded in a shooting at a school in Helsinki and a suspect was detained
HELSINKI (AP) — A number of people were wounded in a shooting at a school in Helsinki on Tuesday and a suspect was detained, Finnish police said in a statement.

The shooting took place at Viertola school in the city of Vantaa, outside the capital. No other details were immediately available.

