journal-news logo
X

Several injured in train, bus collision in southern Germany

Firefighters extinguish a fire in a bus that collided with a train in Blaustein near Ulm, Germany, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Several people were injured when a bus collided with a train at a railroad crossing in southern Germany. (Dennis Straub/dpa via AP)

caption arrowCaption
Firefighters extinguish a fire in a bus that collided with a train in Blaustein near Ulm, Germany, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Several people were injured when a bus collided with a train at a railroad crossing in southern Germany. (Dennis Straub/dpa via AP)

Nation & World
44 minutes ago
Several people have been injured when a train collided with a bus at a railroad crossing in southern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A train collided with a bus and derailed at a railroad crossing in southern Germany on Tuesday, police said. Several people were injured.

The train struck the bus, which was carrying no passengers, at Blaustein, near the city of Ulm, German news agency dpa reported.

The bus driver was thrown from the vehicle and severely injured. The driver and several passengers on the train were also injured. The bus caught fire and was left entirely burned out.

Police said that there had initially been a motorcycle accident near to the scene, and emergency services and a rescue helicopter were on the scene. Traffic was backed up as a result.

The bus was stopped on the tracks when the gates were lowered, they said.

In Other News
1
Russian opposition leader's 9-year sentence appeal rejected
2
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine's east
3
Biden: Leaders navigating 'dark hour' after Ukraine invasion
4
Davos updates | Kremlin critic urges oligarch whistleblowers
5
Madrid tries to forget Mbappé, focus on Champions League
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top