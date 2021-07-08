Settlement reached over free immigration detention hotline

Freedom for Immigrants said Thursday that a settlement was reached last week and approved by a federal court in Los Angeles. The group said it can keep running the hotline provided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for at least five years.

“This settlement is a victory for the First Amendment rights of Freedom for Immigrants and immigrants in detention,” said Moez M. Kaba, an attorney for the group. “The government cannot simply silence expressions of dissent or critique from people speaking out against the conditions of confinement.”