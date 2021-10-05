Settlement ends lawsuit over fake subpoenas, jailed victims

The lawsuit centered on the practices of staff under former District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, who did not seek reelection last year after two six-year terms. Cannizzaro's successor, Jason Williams, agreed to the appointment of a special monitor to ensure his office complies with terms of the settlement. Those include detailed policies written to ensure prosecutors don't use “coercive or unlawful means to secure cooperation from crime victims or witnesses.”

The settlement calls for a $120,000 payout to three remaining plaintiffs after earlier settlements totaling more than $70,000 were made with other plaintiffs in the years after the lawsuit was filed. The suit explicitly ends the use of phony subpoenas — orders for witnesses to talk to prosecutors that looked official but that had not been approved by a court. Cannizzaro had already announced an end to the practice soon after it was exposed by the online news outlet The Lens.