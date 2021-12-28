Setback for Belgian govt as coronavirus measures overturned

The minister for culture in Belgium’s French-speaking region, Benedicte Linard, welcomed the verdict, and tweeted that “the closure of theaters is lifted. There’s no point in waiting for a new (Council of State) ruling to reopen cinemas.”

The ruling, which the Council of State described as “provisional,” came after representatives of Belgian actors, performers and cinema operators had criticized the government’s decision, describing it as baseless, unfair and disproportionate.

After meeting Tuesday with those representatives, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told state broadcaster RTBF that “there’s no possibility to immediately revise the (government’s) decision.”

Thousands of Belgian performers, cinema operators, event organizers and others rallied on Sunday in protest at the closure of the country’s cultural life to stem the spread of the surging omicron variant.

Events like Christmas markets are allowed to continue, despite their boisterous, and sometimes chaotic, mulled wine parties, while restaurants and bars are allowed to stay open with some new restrictions.

Caption A closed sign hangs on the steps of a large cinema chain in Antwerp, Belgium on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. In Belgium, many flocked to their local vaccine center to receive their booster shots and stay ahead of the surging omicron infections. Others faced their first real test of the latest COVID-19 measures on Monday, with shopping reduced to a maximum of two along with closures of movie theaters, cinemas and concert halls. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Caption A boy holds a sign referring to cancelled performance as he protests with other artists during a demonstration in Brussels on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Belgian performers, cinema operators, event organizers and others joined together Sunday to protest the government's decision to close down the country's cultural life to stem the spread of the surging omicron virus variant. Gluhwein refers to a common drink which is served at Christmas markets. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Caption A person holds a sign which reads 'Give us a seat at the theatre' as they protest with other artists during a demonstration in Brussels on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Belgian performers, cinema operators, event organizers and others joined together Sunday to protest the government's decision to close down the country's cultural life to stem the spread of the surging omicron virus variant. Gluhwein refers to a common drink which is served at Christmas markets. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)