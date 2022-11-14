journal-news logo
X

School bus crash sends 18 children, driver to hospitals

Nation & World
Updated 7 minutes ago
Officials say a serious crash involving a school bus with 18 children aboard has been reported in eastern Kentucky

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said.

Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet.

The crash happened on state Route 40 near Salyersville, in eastern Kentucky, the Magoffin County School District said in a statement.

No other vehicles were involved, state Trooper Michael Coleman said. The road was expected to be shut for several hours, he said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

“We're really in the beginning stages of the investigation,” Coleman said.

In Other News
1
Moon rocket launch looms as NASA evaluates hurricane damage
2
High court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight
3
US sanctions non-Russians linked to military suppliers
4
Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto
5
For Machine Gun Kelly in 'Taurus,' art imitates life
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top