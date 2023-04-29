Sergio Garcia tied for 2nd-round lead at LIV Singapore

Garcia, who began his round on the first hole with Gooch in the shotgun-start format, birdied three of his final four holes.

Gooch opened with a pair of 10-under 62s while winning at The Grange last week at Adelaide. He continued his strong play Saturday with six birdies.

“There’s no pixie dust I’ve thrown on the clubs the last couple weeks,” Gooch said after his opening round. “It’s just the game comes and goes in waves, and hopefully we can continue to ride this wave for as long as we can and play a bunch of good golf.”

The first round was delayed for more than two hours after 12 holes due to severe weather in the area. With stormy weather again in the forecast for the weekend, the shotgun start for the final two rounds was moved up — the second round started at 8:15 a.m. local time while Sunday’s round is scheduled to begin at about the same time.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

