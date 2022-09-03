Serena's gone, Open must go on: Kvitova, Pegula set rematch

Yes, Williams is gone, leaving the year's last major tournament — and, in some ways, the sport as a whole — without its biggest star and storyline. Still, the show must go on.

So there was Kvitova, undaunted as ever, despite dropping the first set, despite trailing 5-2 in the third, despite being a point from defeat twice at 6-5.

Here’s how close this one was: Kvitova won 109 total points, Muguruza 108.

“Left everything on the court today,” said No. 9 Muguruza, a two-time Slam winner whose departure means the bracket was without six of the top 10 women before the third round was even done.

Two other were on the schedule later Saturday: No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.

The night session in Ashe featured 22-time major champ Rafael Nadal against Richard Gasquet, followed by Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins against Caroline Garcia.

It was going to be tough for either of those matches to live up to the sort attention Williams drew, or the atmosphere she helped create, during her three-match run in Ashe.

“I just can’t believe the ‘era of Serena’ on the tennis court is over,” Pegula said. “I mean, it’s just hard to picture tennis without her.”

In other action Saturday, two-time Australian Open champion Viktoria Azarenka was a 6-3, 6-0 winner against Petra Martic; No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, a 19-year-old Spaniard, defeated unseeded Jenson Brooksby, a 21-year-old Californian, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3; No. 7 Cam Norrie beat No. 28 Holger Rune 7-5, 6-4, 6-1 in the men's draw; and No. 9 Andrey Rublev got past No. 19 Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (10-7). Norrie and Rublev play each other next.

As for Kvitova-Muguruza, Rublev-Shapovalov required the new final-set tiebreaker format to determine the winner. The four Grand Slam tournaments agreed to adopt a uniform system this year, with the third sets of women’s matches and fifth sets of men’s decided by a first-to-10, win-by-two formula; the U.S. Open used to have the more traditional first-to-seven setup.

Pegula's domination of her last set made that sort of thing entirely unnecessary. She had wasted a chance to close out the victory a half-hour earlier when she wasn't able to convert her match point, but quickly regrouped.

Pegula started her Grand Slam career by going 3-8. She’s gone 22-7 since, including runs to quarterfinals at the Australian Open each of the past two years and the French Open this year.

The 28-year-old American, whose parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, came into Saturday with an 0-2 record in third-round matches at Flushing Meadows, including a loss to Kvitova in 2020.

Pegula gets another shot at her Monday.

“Petra is so hard to play. I feel like when she’s on, she blows you off the court. And then sometimes she can be off. .. She's a fighter. When it clicks, it’s really difficult,” Pegula said, then was sure to add: “I think I’m a much better player now than I was when I played her last time.”

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Yuan Yue, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Combined Shape Caption Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Yuan Yue, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined Shape Caption Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after scoring a point against Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Combined Shape Caption Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after scoring a point against Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined Shape Caption Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Yuan Yue, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Combined Shape Caption Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating Yuan Yue, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined Shape Caption Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, shakes hands with Yuan Yue, of China, after winning their third-round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Combined Shape Caption Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, shakes hands with Yuan Yue, of China, after winning their third-round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined Shape Caption Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Combined Shape Caption Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined Shape Caption Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Combined Shape Caption Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined Shape Caption Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, and Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, shake hands after Kvitova won their third-round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Combined Shape Caption Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, and Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, shake hands after Kvitova won their third-round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined Shape Caption Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, returns a shot to Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Combined Shape Caption Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, returns a shot to Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined Shape Caption Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, serves to Petra Martic, of Croatia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2000, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki Combined Shape Caption Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, serves to Petra Martic, of Croatia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2000, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki

Combined Shape Caption Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, serves to Holger Rune, of Denmark, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2000, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki Combined Shape Caption Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, serves to Holger Rune, of Denmark, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2000, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki

Combined Shape Caption Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts during a match against Federico Coria, of Argentina, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts during a match against Federico Coria, of Argentina, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption Andrey Rublev, of Russia, waves to the crowd after defeating Soonwoo Kwon, of South Korea, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Combined Shape Caption Andrey Rublev, of Russia, waves to the crowd after defeating Soonwoo Kwon, of South Korea, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo