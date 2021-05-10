Serena Williams returning after 'very intense' training

The 39-year-old Williams, who only needs one more Grand Slam title to match Court's record, added that her fans shouldn’t read too much into the lack of tennis information she shares on social media.

“I don’t do a lot of sport content, so I do feel like people are wondering if I’m playing, and I have to say I always am, you just don’t see it,” she said. “I don’t show what I do. I don’t always show my cards.”

Williams, a four-time champion in Rome, will face either French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska or German qualifier Laura Siegemund in her opening match at the Foro Italico. She’s in the same quarter of the draw as Osaka and has a first-round bye.

“It’s good to start fresh but it’s also hard to start fresh,” Williams said.

Williams was also asked if she will play at the Tokyo Olympics if coronavirus protocols mean she can’t bring her 3-year-old daughter into Japan.

“I haven’t spent 24 hours without her, so that kind of answers the question itself,” Williams said. “We’re best friends.

“I haven’t really thought much about Tokyo, because it was supposed to be last year and now it’s this year, and then there is this pandemic and there is so much to think about,” she added. “Then there is the Grand Slams. It’s just a lot. So I have really been taking it one day at a time to a fault, and I definitely need to figure out my next moves.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Serena Williams returns the ball as her coach Patrick Mouratoglou, left, watches her during a training session at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Serena Williams walks past her coach Patrick Mouratoglou during a training session at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia