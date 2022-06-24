Serena Williams practices on Centre Court; 1st foe No. 113

While the 40-year-old American's track record would merit a seeding, the All England Club adheres strictly to the rankings for seeds.

Williams has won seven Wimbledon championships, part of her total of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for the professional era. Tan, meanwhile, will be making her debut at the grass-court tournament.

If Williams gets past Tan, next up could be a match against Sara Sorribes Tormo, who is seeded 32nd but has never been past the third round in 19 past major appearances.

The third round potentially would put Williams against a tougher test: No. 6-seeded Karolina Pliskova, who was the runner-up to Ash Barty last year at Wimbledon and also reached the final of the 2016 U.S. Open — beating Williams in the semifinals there.

Barty retired in March and is not defending her title. So the honor of playing the first match at Centre Court on Tuesday, a slot traditionally reserved for the prior year's women's champion, will go to Swiatek, who just collected her second French Open trophy and enters on a 35-match winning streak. The tournament announced Friday that Swiatek was its pick for that Tuesday slot on the schedule.

The projected women's quarterfinals based on seedings are Swiatek vs. No. 8 Jessica Pegula, Pliskova vs. No. 4 Paula Badosa, No. 2 Anett Kontaveit vs. No. 5 Maria Sakkari, and No. 3 Ons Jabeur vs. No. 7 Danielle Collins.

The potential men's quarterfinals are top-seeded Novak Djokovic vs. No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz, No. 3 Casper Ruud vs. No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 8 Matteo Berrettini.

Djokovic won his third consecutive Wimbledon title — and sixth overall — by beating Berrettini in last year's final.

Djokovic starts Centre Court play on Monday against 75th-ranked Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea.

Although Djokovic's ranking has slid to No. 3, he leads the men's seeding because No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 2 Alexander Zverev are not in the field. Medvedev is Russian, and all players from that country and Belarus were banned by the All England Club because of the war in Ukraine. Zverev tore ligaments in his right foot during his French Open semifinal against Nadal, who went on to win his 14th championship there and men's-record 22nd overall at the majors.

___

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Serena Williams returns the ball to Romania's Simona Halep, background, during the women's singles final match on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2019. The singles draw for 2022 Wimbledon is Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

Combined Shape Caption Rafael Nadal of Spain, right, adjusts bandages on his foot during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England in London, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Center Court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

Combined Shape Caption Italy's Matteo Berrettini, right, and Spain's Rafael Nadal talk to each other during their practice on Center Court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)