journal-news logo
X

Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles

Serena Williams, right, and Venus Williams, of the United States, celebrate during their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, right, and Venus Williams, of the United States, celebrate during their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Nation & World
By HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Serena and Venus Williams have lost in the first round of doubles at the U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena and Venus Williams lost in the first round of doubles at the U.S. Open to the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova 7-6 (5), 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night.

Ashe had never hosted a first-round doubles match — for women or men, during the night or day — until this one featuring two American sisters who have combined to claim 14 Grand Slam titles in doubles but were partnering for the first time since the 2018 French Open.

This was their fourth first-round doubles defeat at a Slam; the most recent had been at the 2013 French Open.

As usual when playing together, they traded fist bumps or palm slaps and chatted between points; they smiled while conversing in their seats at changeovers. When the match ended, the sisters hugged each other. They left the court to a standing ovation.

An announced sellout crowd of 23,859 showed up, just like for each of Serena’s two victories in singles so far this week, although the fans were not quite as boisterous Thursday as they had been for those other night matches involving a player who has hinted that this will be the final event of her career. Venus lost in the first round of singles.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, left, returns a shot as Venus Williams, of the United States, looks on during their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Serena Williams, left, returns a shot as Venus Williams, of the United States, looks on during their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, left, returns a shot as Venus Williams, of the United States, looks on during their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, lower left, serves along side Venus Williams, of the United States, during their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká, top right, and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Serena Williams, lower left, serves along side Venus Williams, of the United States, during their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká, top right, and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, lower left, serves along side Venus Williams, of the United States, during their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká, top right, and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Venus Williams, right, and Serena Williams, of the United States, play their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká right, and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Venus Williams, right, and Serena Williams, of the United States, play their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká right, and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Venus Williams, right, and Serena Williams, of the United States, play their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká right, and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, right, and Venus Williams, of the United States, meet during their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Serena Williams, right, and Venus Williams, of the United States, meet during their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, right, and Venus Williams, of the United States, meet during their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Lucie Hradecká, right, and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, celebrate during their first-round doubles match against Serena Williams and Venus Williams, of the United States, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Lucie Hradecká, right, and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, celebrate during their first-round doubles match against Serena Williams and Venus Williams, of the United States, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Lucie Hradecká, right, and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, celebrate during their first-round doubles match against Serena Williams and Venus Williams, of the United States, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Venus Williams left, and Serena Williams, of the United States, arrive for their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Venus Williams left, and Serena Williams, of the United States, arrive for their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Venus Williams left, and Serena Williams, of the United States, arrive for their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, left, and Venus Williams, of the United States, sit together during their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Serena Williams, left, and Venus Williams, of the United States, sit together during their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, left, and Venus Williams, of the United States, sit together during their first-round doubles match against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined ShapeCaption
Lucie Hradecká, left, and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, arrive for their first-round doubles match against Serena Williams and Venus Williams, of the United States, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Lucie Hradecká, left, and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, arrive for their first-round doubles match against Serena Williams and Venus Williams, of the United States, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined ShapeCaption
Lucie Hradecká, left, and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, arrive for their first-round doubles match against Serena Williams and Venus Williams, of the United States, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

In Other News
1
Peru prosecutors to probe transgender man's death in Bali
2
Accounts differ in unvaccinated Coast Guard cadet departures
3
Alaska Natives celebrate Peltola's historic House election
4
Díaz escapes in 8th, Mets take series from MLB-best Dodgers
5
Biden at Independence Hall: Trump, allies threaten democracy
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top