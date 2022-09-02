Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles

As usual when playing together, they traded fist bumps or palm slaps and chatted between points; they smiled while conversing in their seats at changeovers. When the match ended, the sisters hugged each other. They left the court to a standing ovation.

An announced sellout crowd of 23,859 showed up, just like for each of Serena’s two victories in singles so far this week, although the fans were not quite as boisterous Thursday as they had been for those other night matches involving a player who has hinted that this will be the final event of her career. Venus lost in the first round of singles.