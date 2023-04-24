Serbian leader lashes out at the West over Kosovo vote

“At the same time, the EU regrets that not all parties and communities made use of their democratic right to participate and vote in the elections,” the EU statement said. “The very low turnout, in particular among Kosovo Serb citizens, shows that this process is not and cannot be considered business as usual.”

Kosovo is a majority ethnic Albanian former Serbian province. The 1998-1999 war erupted when separatist ethnic Albanians rebelled against Serbia’s rule, and Belgrade responded with a brutal crackdown. About 13,000 people died, mostly ethnic Albanians. In 1999 a NATO military intervention forced Serbia to pull out of the territory. Kosovo declared independence in 2008.

Tensions have simmered ever since. Kosovo’s independence is recognized by many Western countries, but it is opposed by Belgrade with the backing of Russia and China. EU-brokered talks have made little headway in recent years, although their leaders last month tentatively agreed on how to implement a EU-sponsored plan to normalize relations after decades of tensions.

Vucic said he will “probably” take part in the next round of EU-mediated talks with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, scheduled in Brussels on May 2, despite “expecting nothing” to come out of that meeting.

"I’m afraid that this is a prelude to a much deeper crisis,” Vucic said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP