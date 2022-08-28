Serbia opposition, rights groups condemn EuroPride decision

Members of the European Pride Organizers Association chose Serbia’s capital three years ago to host the annual event, hoping it would represent a major breakthrough for a Slavic country that is traditionally conservative and under a strong influence from the Orthodox Church.

Serbia is formally seeking European Union membership, but has for years been under strong influence from Russia. The Balkan country has voted for U.N. resolutions condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but has refused to join Western sanctions against Moscow.

The Civic Democratic Forum opposition party accused the Serbian president of “playing dictator” by modeling himself after Russian President Vladimir Putin, and trying to ban the Belgrade pride event.

Civic Democratic leader Zoran Vuletic said in a statement that the party wanted to remind Vucic “that he cannot cancel an event that he did not schedule and that he cannot, according to the constitution, prohibit the gathering of people.”

Vucic on Saturday announced the decision to cancel the EuroPride celebration during a news conference where he also proposed extending the term of Serbia’s prime minister, Ana Brnabic, who is a lesbian.

Brnabic has been frequently accused by Serbia’s gay rights groups of doing nothing to help their status is Serbia during her first two terms in the government. She joined Vucic in supporting the cancellation of the EuroPride event.

“No matter how you turn it, from any angle you look at it, the first inviolable thing is to ensure peace and stability in the country,” Brnabic said.