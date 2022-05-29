Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin

Despite reports of the atrocities in Ukraine due to the invasion, Vucic and other Serbian leaders have been complaining of Western pressure to join sanctions against Russia. Serbian officials say the Balkan country must resist such pressure, even if it means abandoning the goal of joining the EU.

Under Vucic's 10-year autocratic rule and relentless pro-Kremlin propaganda, Serbia has been gradually sliding toward Russia. Polls suggest a majority in the country would rather join some sort of a union with Moscow than the EU.

“The agreement reached by President Vucic with President Putin is proof of how much Serbia’s decision not to participate in anti-Russian hysteria is respected,” said Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, who is known for his pro-Russian stance.

“The free leader, free people, make decisions that are good for Serbia and do not accept orders” from the West, Vulin said.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.