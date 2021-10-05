Serb jailed for crimes in 1998-1999 war in Kosovo

“With these crimes he has committed war crimes against the population in cooperation with others,” said the verdict.

It wasn't immediately clear whether G.S. has appealed the verdict.

There were many massacres of Kosovar Albanians during the war between their pro-independence fighters and the forces of then Serb leader Slobodan Milosevic.

Kosovo was a Serb province until a 1998-1999 insurrection by ethnic Albanian rebels sparked a bloody Serbian crackdown. That pushed NATO to carry out a 78-day bombing campaign to force Serbian troops out of Kosovo. The war left more than 10,000 people dead.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008. but Serbia hasn't recognized it.