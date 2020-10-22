September existing home sales climb 9.4%, highest since '06

On a seasonally-adjusted rate, the selling pace of existing homes climbed to 6.54 million annualized units. That is the highest level for that metric since February 2006, at the peak of the previous housing bubble.

The median selling price of a home also climbed to $311,800, up 15% from a year earlier, according to NAR. Housing inventory remains low as well, with only 2.7 months of home inventory on the market. That's a record low for that metric.