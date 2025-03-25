Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini acquitted again at second trial of financial wrongdoing at FIFA

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have won again in court and now lead 2-0 in trial verdicts against Swiss federal prosecutors
Former Fifa President, Sepp Blatter, arriving to the verdict at the special appeals court, in Muttenz, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

Nation & World
By GRAHAM DUNBAR – Associated Press
0 minutes ago
MUTTENZ, Switzerland (AP) — Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini won again in court Tuesday and now lead 2-0 in trial verdicts against Swiss federal prosecutors.

The former FIFA president and former UEFA president were acquitted for a second time on charges of fraud, forgery, mismanagement and misappropriation of more than $2 million of FIFA money in 2011.

Blatter, now aged 89, gave little reaction listening to the verdict of three cantonal (state) judges acting as a federal criminal appeals court.

The attorney general’s office in Switzerland had challenged a first acquittal in July 2022 and asked for sentences of 20 months, suspended for two years.

Former UEFA President, Michel Platini, centre, and his Lawyer Dominic Nellen, left, arriving to the verdict at the special appeals court, in Muttenz, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

