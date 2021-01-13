Sephora to fight against racial bias with an action plan

The plan, announced Wednesday, follows the results of a study commissioned by Sephora that took an in-depth look at racial bias in the U.S. retail shopping experience. The study, based on a combination of employee and shopper surveys and academic research, began in the fall of 2019 and ended in late 2020. It found that 2 in 5 U.S. retail shoppers have personally experienced unfair treatment on the basis of their race or skin tone. It also found that Black shoppers are more likely than white shoppers to receive unfair treatment based on their skin color.

The issue of racial bias has taken on more importance for companies in the wake of nationwide protests over police brutality last summer after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.