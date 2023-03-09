Seoul: Leaders of S. Korea, Japan to hold summit next week

President Yoon Suk Yeol is to visit Japan from March 16-17 at the invitation of the Japanese government. During this two-day trip, Yoon will hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Yoon’s office said in a statement.

The announcement came three days after South Korea said it would raise local funds to compensate Koreans who performed forced labor during Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule. The South Korean plan doesn't require Japanese companies to contribute to the reparations.