Sensical to launch age-appropriate streamed content for kids

The library of content will be organized in three categories: Preschoolers (2-4), little kids (5-7) and big kids (8-12).

“Sensical’s mission is to ignite kids’ passions, fuel curiosity, build bridges between children and their parents and make everyone part of the learning journey,” said Eric Berger, CEO of Common Sense Networks. He wants Sensical’s video selecting process to give parents a “real peace of mind” through the ad-supported service.

“By leading with our age-appropriate, passion-based approach, we take the guesswork out of the equation and by doing so, raise the bar not just for Sensical, but also for the industry at large,” Berger said.

The media company is a for-profit affiliate of the nonprofit Common Sense Media.

“We believe there is a meaningful opportunity for Sensical to fill a massive void in the current ecosystem and for Common Sense Networks to innovate in the space for the long-term benefit of kids and families,” said Jim Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media.