Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Sens. Warren and Booker test positive for COVID breakthrough

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
caption arrowCaption
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Nation & World
Updated 16 minutes ago
Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

In separate statements Sunday, the Democrats said they had been fully vaccinated with two doses and a booster and their symptoms were mild. They also encouraged others to get the trio of shots if eligible.

Warren tweeted: “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted."

She didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she's regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 earlier this past week. Spokespersons for her office didn't respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.

In a statement from his office, Booker said: “I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. Booker and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, said they have tested positive for COVID-19. Their announcements on Sunday, Dec. 19 of breakthrough infections come as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)

Credit: Michael Reynolds

FILE - Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. Booker and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, said they have tested positive for COVID-19. Their announcements on Sunday, Dec. 19 of breakthrough infections come as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. Booker and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, said they have tested positive for COVID-19. Their announcements on Sunday, Dec. 19 of breakthrough infections come as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)

Credit: Michael Reynolds

Credit: Michael Reynolds

In Other News
1
Broncos QB Bridgewater in hospital with head injury
2
NBA postpones 5 more games; Young, Vogel enter protocols
3
YouTube TV restores access to Disney after dispute resolved
4
Packers clinch division after Ravens' 2-point try fails
5
Leftist millennial wins election as Chile's next president
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top