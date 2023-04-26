Senior Iran cleric on Assembly of Experts shot dead in bank

The Interior Ministry announced it would launch a special investigation into the slaying.

Soleimani, believed to be 77, served on the Assembly of Experts, an 88-seat panel overseeing the post of Iran's supreme leader. He also once served as the personal representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Iran's restive southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Shiite clergy have long held an important role in Iran, one that only grew more powerful after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Discontent has increased in recent years, however, particularly amid waves of nationwide protests over economic, political and civil rights issues in Iran. The country is struggling through the collapse of the nation's currency, the rial, and uncertainty over its ties to the wider world after the collapse of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Some have criticized the subsidies granted to clerics, though fewer than 10% of Iran's 200,000 clerics have official posts in the government and many seminary students work as laborers or taxi drivers to make ends meet.

In Iran's latest turmoil, protesters have also targeted clerics, with some online videos showing young protesters running up behind clerics on the street and knocking off their turbans, a sign of their status.

Seminary students have been among those killed while serving in the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard's volunteer Basij force during the demonstrations, the government says.

However, Soleimani is the most-senior cleric to be killed in recent years. In April 2022, an Uzbek national stabbed two clerics to death in Mashhad at the Imam Reza shrine.

