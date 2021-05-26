Senior Bowl, NFL to hold combine for top HBCU prospects

The game is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2022.

“Over the years, the Senior Bowl has served as a showcase for some of the top Black college football players in America, including seven of our game’s 56 future members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this event will help many more HBCU players secure further attention and exposure from all 32 teams,” said Jim Nagy, the game's executive director.

No HBCU players were drafted in 2021, and the only one picked in 2020 went in the seventh round. Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard was a first-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2019 after participating in the Senior Bowl.

“Throughout NFL history, HBCU athletes have exemplified a standard of excellence both on and off the field,” said Troy Vincent, the NFL's Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “The HBCU Combine is part of honoring that legacy and making every effort to accelerate exposure of HBCU draft prospects to all NFL clubs. The game is better when all have the opportunity to compete.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL