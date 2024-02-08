Senior Biden campaign officials kick-start coordination with House Democrats for 2024 race

The campaign aides plan to discuss their general election message and outlook for the year, as well as ongoing mobilization efforts. They also will focus on how to “activate and engage” supporters and what role lawmakers can play in doing that and in other reelect efforts, according to campaign officials.

To that end, senior campaign officials plan to make several asks to House Democrats on Tuesday about how to become more involved with the reelect efforts, such as: asking lawmakers to help organize and host recruitment efforts for volunteers and other supporters; undergoing training to help ramp up use of new, digital and app-based organizing tools, and participating in campaign-hosted events, including office openings and coalition meetings, such as Women for Biden, in key battleground states.

“Together, President Biden, Vice President Harris, and House Democrats have delivered on a historic agenda for the American people,” Rodriguez said ahead of the meeting. “Democrats up and down the ballot know the stakes of this year’s election, and are ready to run and win together this November on a winning agenda that fights for the middle class, protects our rights, and stands up for our democracy.”

The meeting Thursday comes as the Biden campaign continues to grapple with reelecting a president who remains more unpopular than popular with voters, as well as polling that shows a tight contest with Donald Trump in several of the battleground state that are key to a Biden victory in November — factors that are prompting private consternation and handwringing from fellow Democrats.

Since Trump romped to resounding victories in the Iowa and New Hampshire contests last month, the Biden campaign has effectively acted as if the general election race with Trump has already started. At a trio of high-dollar fundraiser in New York on Wednesday, Biden attacked his predecessor, telling donors at one that "you're the reason we'll make Donald Trump a loser again."

But Biden campaign officials are framing Super Tuesday on March 5 — when more than a dozen states hold nominating contests — as the end of the primary season and the point when they will turn up their efforts for the general election. March, in the campaign’s eyes, is a key time to engage and mobilize voters. Many in Biden’s orbit believe people have been tuned out of politics for much of the campaign season so far and have not yet grasped the all-but-certain reality of a Biden-Trump rematch.

Not only are Democrats trying to keep control of the White House and a narrow majority in the Senate, but to flip control of the House from Republicans, who are currently operating with one of the smallest majorities in recent memory. The March engagement plan will help fortify a campaign operation and grassroots network for Biden and House Democrats that they will further ramp up as they work to persuade voters later this year.

House Democrats are in the northern Virginia town, about 30 miles from Washington, for their annual retreat. Biden will travel there later Thursday to deliver his own message to lawmakers.