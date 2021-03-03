Senegal's opposition leader arrested amid violent protests

Sonko’s lawyer said he was also arrested for participating in unauthorized demonstrations.

Sonko, who placed third in the 2019 elections, was accused of rape last month by an employee at a beauty salon. He was summoned by a judge to appear in court for questioning Wednesday after his parliamentary immunity was lifted last week. Sonko has been a strong opponent of President Macky Sall since 2012 and he and his supporters have said the charges are politically motivated.