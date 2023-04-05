Senegal's Baaba Maal returns after years with new album

The veteran musician is headlining the Barbican in London for the first time in 20 years on May 30 and the audience can expect a unique experience.

“Music is a celebration and music is a party and when it comes to an African party, it has to be an African party,” he added.

As well as being a musician, Maal is also an activist on the topics of climate change and refugees. Since 2003, he has been committed to various development challenges in Africa, working with different United Nations organizations.

His NANN-K Trust recently opened a solar-powered irrigation project in Senegal to fight desertification, which is one of the main drivers of people leaving on dangerous migration routes. The project will train people to start similar schemes in their own communities and Maal is a particular believer in putting power in the hands of young people and women.

“We are chanting, we are crying, we are saying loud that we need a green Africa and a green Africa to make people to live really a normal life, to face climate change, desertification — all of that,” he said.

Maal also contributed to the soundtrack of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and the 69-year-old's participation in Marvel's blockbuster franchise has brought him to a new, much younger audience. He believes the franchise can inspire new hope for the African continent.

The movies are set in the fictional African paradise of Wakanda, a country that is rooted in tradition and yet has the most advanced technology in the world. The visionary musician sees a template for Africa in the "Black Panther" films' Afrofuturism.

“I have a feeling ... that something great should be coming from this continent again, and something positive for the world,” he said. He characterizes it as “a door which is open for Africa, not just for Baaba Maal.”

"It’s for the continent,” he said.