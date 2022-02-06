Senegal wins its 1st African Cup, beats Egypt on penalties

The final at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, was billed as a battle between Liverpool stars Mané of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt but it never reached those heights.

Senegal missed a series of chances, including Mané's early penalty, which was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.

Egypt appeared exhausted after all three of its previous knockout games also went to extra time and seemed to be playing for a shootout in a bid to win a record-extending eighth African title.

Egypt won shootouts in the last 16 and the semifinals to get to the final but missed two penalties in Sunday's shootout.

Caption Egypt's Mohamed Salah, right, controls the ball as Senegal's Abdou Diallo defends during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Egypt's Mostafa Mohamed, right, jumps for the ball with Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption Senegal's Sadio Mane gestures prior to the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Referee Victor Gomes, left, discusses with Egypt's Mohamed Salah, right, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption Egypt's Mohamed Salah, left, is challenged by Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Cameroon's president Paul Biya, right, with his wife Chantal Biya attend the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption A Cameroonian soldier stands guard ahead of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption Senegal's head coach Aliou Cissé gives instructions during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe