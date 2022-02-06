Hamburger icon
Senegal wins its 1st African Cup, beats Egypt on penalties

Senegal's Sadio Mane, right, controls the ball away from Egypt's Hamdi Fathi during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: Themba Hadebe

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
Senegal has won its first African Cup of Nations title by beating Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Senegal won its first African Cup of Nations title on Sunday by beating Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Sadio Mané scored the winning spot kick to start the celebrations and make up for missing a penalty in the seventh minute of the game.

The final had ended 0-0 after extra time.

Senegal had lost two finals previously, including at the last African Cup in Egypt in 2019, when Mané was left inconsolable.

This time he delivered the winning moment.

The final at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, was billed as a battle between Liverpool stars Mané of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt but it never reached those heights.

Senegal missed a series of chances, including Mané's early penalty, which was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.

Egypt appeared exhausted after all three of its previous knockout games also went to extra time and seemed to be playing for a shootout in a bid to win a record-extending eighth African title.

Egypt won shootouts in the last 16 and the semifinals to get to the final but missed two penalties in Sunday's shootout.



More AP African Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/cameroon



More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, right, controls the ball as Senegal's Abdou Diallo defends during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: Themba Hadebe

Egypt's Mostafa Mohamed, right, jumps for the ball with Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: Sunday Alamba

Senegal's Sadio Mane gestures prior to the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: Themba Hadebe

Referee Victor Gomes, left, discusses with Egypt's Mohamed Salah, right, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: Sunday Alamba

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, left, is challenged by Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: Themba Hadebe

Cameroon's president Paul Biya, right, with his wife Chantal Biya attend the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: Themba Hadebe

A Cameroonian soldier stands guard ahead of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: Sunday Alamba

Senegal's head coach Aliou Cissé gives instructions during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: Themba Hadebe

Egypt's goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal, left, saves a goal attempt by Senegal's Sadio Mane during the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: Themba Hadebe

