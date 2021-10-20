Senegal seizes 2 tons of cocaine off coast; arrests 5

Five crew members were arrested from the vessel named La Rosa. The arrests Monday took place off the Senegalese coast about 363 kilometers (226 miles) from the capital, Dakar, the navy said in a statement issued late Tuesday. It seized 2,026 kilograms of cocaine with the help of French air forces.

The seizure was carried out by "the embarked special force sea units,” according to another more detailed statement released by the armed forces. “The operation was a success thanks to the air support of an Air Force maritime patrol aircraft and the French Falcon 50 aircraft stationed in Dakar.”