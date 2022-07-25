journal-news logo
X

Send in the clowns? LeBron's a yes, Martinez a no

Washington Nationals' Victor Robles, left, scores as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly waits for a throw to home plate during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Nationals' Victor Robles, left, scores as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly waits for a throw to home plate during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Nation & World
By DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
LeBron James liked the clown nose

PHOENIX (AP) — LeBron James liked the clown nose. Dave Martinez wasn't as big of a fan.

Sorry skip, it appears Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is siding with the NBA superstar on this one.

Robles was caught by cameras in the dugout Sunday wearing a clown nose, a day after Arizona pitcher Madison Bumgarner called him a “clown” for briefly admiring his eighth-inning homer in Washington's 7-2 loss.

James posted the picture of Robles wearing the clown nose on his Instagram story with the caption “Something I would do for sure!” Robles posted James' reply on his own Instagram story.

Nationals manager Martinez wasn't as thrilled with Robles' light-hearted jab after Washington's 4-3 win Sunday.

“I didn't see it. I heard about it,” Martinez said. “I'll talk to him. That's not who we are. It happened, it's done, I don't want to see that kind of stuff.”

The incident started Saturday when Bumgarner took exception to Robles admiring a solo shot that brought the Nationals to 7-2.

“Clown,” Bumgarner said. “No shame. It’s 7-1, you hit your third homer of the year and you act like Barry Bonds breaking a record. Clean it up. I don’t care about giving up the run. Hell, we won 7-2 or 8-2, whatever it was. It’s frustrating.

“I’m the old, grumpy guy. I know. But that type of stuff didn’t used to happen.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Alonso's 3-run HR, 4 RBIs leads Mets over Padres 8-5
2
Volcanic eruption in Japan forces evacuations in 2 towns
3
Amusan gets WR, then the gold, in superfast 100 hurdles
4
China adds science lab to its orbiting space station
5
Elliott given Pocono win after Hamlin, Busch disqualified
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top