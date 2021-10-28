Senators urge emergency protections for wolves in US West

“If continued unabated for this hunting season, these extreme wolf eradication policies will result in the deaths of hundreds of gray wolves,” the Democratic lawmakers said in a letter to Haaland. “The Department of Interior can prevent these senseless killings.”

The letter was signed by senators including from California and Nevada in the West, but no Northern Rockies lawmakers.

Native American groups and environmentalists have previously requested an emergency listing of wolves as an endangered species.

Federal officials said in response that temporary protections can't be enacted through the legal petitions they received. However, the Endangered Species Act gives Haaland authority to do so if she determines there is an immediate and significant threat to a species' survival.