Senators urge CNH Industrial to offer striking workers more

Officials with the company, which is based in the United Kingdom, didn't respond Wednesday to questions about the strike, but previously they have said they were committed to resolving the contract dispute through the bargaining process. CNH Industrial has more than 37,000 employees total.

Sanders, who has been working with unions across the country over the past year to support workers during a spate of high-profile strikes, plans to visit Wisconsin and Iowa on June 17 to attend town hall rallies with the striking CNH workers. Sanders previously unsuccessfully urged Warren Buffett to intervene in a strike at one of the companies his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate owns. He also rallied with striking Kellogg's cereal plant workers last year before they agreed to a new contract.

About 10,000 UAW members who work for Deere & Co. secured 10% raises and improved benefits after they went on strike for a month last fall. So far the CNH workers haven't been able to achieve similar results. The ongoing worker shortages have prompted many unions to press for better wages and benefits after keeping plants operating throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter was also signed by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Sherrod Brown and Tammy Baldwin.