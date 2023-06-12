Senator asks LIV Golf, PGA Tour leaders for records on merger

The agreement announced last week was to combine the golf-related businesses of Saudi's Public Investment Fund — which includes LIV Golf — with those of the PGA Tour and European tour. That would be a new for-profit company still to be named.

Among the uncertainties is how LIV Golf goes forward after 2023. PIF's governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, is to be chairman of the new venture, with Monahan as CEO and two PGA Tour board members joining them on an executive committee.

In his letters to Monahan and Norman, Blumenthal wrote about the skepticism critics hold over the Saudis' intent “to use investments in sports to further the Saudi government's strategic objectives.”

"Critics have cast such Saudi investments in sports as a means of "sportswashing" — an attempt to soften the country's image around the world — given Saudi Arabia's deeply disturbing human rights record at home and abroad," the letter said.

Blumenthal asked for a sweeping set of documents — essentially all communications between LIV and the tour beginning in October 2021 through the present.

Al-Rumayyan said last week that Norman was not apprised of the deal until shortly before it was announced.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports