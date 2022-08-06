Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems' drug price controls

Dropping penalties on drugmakers for boosting prices on private insurers was a clear setback for Democrats. The decision reduces incentives on pharmaceutical companies to restrain what they charge, increasing costs for patients.

It will also reduce the $288 billion in 10-year savings that the Democrats’ overall drug curbs were estimated to generate — perhaps by tens of billions of dollars, analysts have said.

Even so, the parliamentarian's ruling left Democrats able to promote the drug provisions as a boon to consumers at a time when voters are infuriated by the worst inflation in four decades.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said that while he was “disappointed” the penalties for higher drug prices for privately insured consumers were dropped, “the legislation nevertheless puts a substantial check on Big Pharma’s ability to price gouge."

Schumer planned to begin Senate votes on the overall bill later Saturday. The measure faces unanimous Republican opposition, but with the support of Manchin and Sinema, Democrats should be able to muscle the measure through the 50-50 Senate, thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote.

House passage could come when that chamber returns briefly from recess on Friday.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate parliamentarian narrowed Democrats' plan for curbing drug prices but left it largely unscathed Saturday, Democrats said, as party leaders prepared to start moving their sprawling economic bill through the chamber. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) Credit: Mariam Zuhaib Credit: Mariam Zuhaib Combined Shape Caption FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate parliamentarian narrowed Democrats' plan for curbing drug prices but left it largely unscathed Saturday, Democrats said, as party leaders prepared to start moving their sprawling economic bill through the chamber. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) Credit: Mariam Zuhaib Credit: Mariam Zuhaib

Combined Shape Caption Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined at left by Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks to reporters after a closed-door policy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Combined Shape Caption Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined at left by Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks to reporters after a closed-door policy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite