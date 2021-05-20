Senate panel advances Biden pick as WH science adviser

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who led the confirmation hearing in Cantwell's absence, told Lander she was “troubled” by his meetings with Epstein, as well as by allegations that he downplayed the contributions of two Nobel Prize-winning female scientists.

Lander apologized for an essay he wrote that downplayed the work of the female scientists and called Epstein "an abhorrent individual.''

He never requested or received funds from Epstein or his foundation, Lander said. “The sum total of my interactions (with Epstein) was that I met him briefly at two events within the span of three weeks in the spring of 2012,'' Lander said at the April 29 hearing.

No senator mentioned Epstein or any allegation against Lander at Thursday's committee meeting.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., called Lander “a visionary scientist and thinker” and "a pioneer who sees unanswered questions as not barriers, but as an expanse of possibility.''

Lander's "breadth of knowledge, unparalleled experience and innovative spirit make him uniquely suited to lead,'' Markey said.

Lander, also a mathematician, is a professor of biology at both Harvard and MIT and his work has been cited nearly half a million times in scientific literature, one of most among scientists. He has won numerous science prizes, including a MacArthur “genius” fellowship and a Breakthrough Prize, and is one of Pope Francis’ scientific advisors.

The panel’s approval clears the nomination for an eventual Senate confirmation vote.

If approved, Lander would nearly complete Biden's Cabinet. The only remaining unfilled Cabinet post is that of Office of Management and Budget director. Shalanda Young has been serving as acting OMB director after her confirmation as deputy director. Neera Tanden withdrew her nomination for OMB head after several senators said they would not vote for her.