Senate Ethics Committee starts review of Sen. Bob Menendez's conduct following bribery conviction

A New Jersey jury this month found Menendez, 70, guilty of accepting bribes of gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government. The senator has said he plans to appeal the verdict and given no indication he will resign, despite widespread calls from fellow Democrats that he step down.

Menendez's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Senate Ethics Committee's action Monday.

The committee said in a statement that once it completes the review, it "will move expeditiously to submit a written report to the Senate including specific findings and any recommendations for disciplinary action.”